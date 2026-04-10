Jarace Walker headshot

Jarace Walker News: Nearly triple-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Walker ended Thursday's 123-94 win over the Nets with 14 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes.

Although Walker came into this game with a questionable tag due to a sacral contusion, he responded with a near triple-double in the starting lineup. Over his last 11 games, he's averaging 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes per contest.

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers
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