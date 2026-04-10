Jarace Walker News: Nearly triple-doubles in win
Walker ended Thursday's 123-94 win over the Nets with 14 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes.
Although Walker came into this game with a questionable tag due to a sacral contusion, he responded with a near triple-double in the starting lineup. Over his last 11 games, he's averaging 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarace Walker See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 73 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 37 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Sleepers to Stream in Final Week7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarace Walker See More