Jarace Walker headshot

Jarace Walker News: Non-factor in win Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Walker posted two points (1-1 FG, 0-1 FT) across 10 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 win over Portland.

Walker failed to score in just 10 minutes, continuing his recent poor play. After moving into the starting lineup almost two weeks ago, Walker's role has regressed over the past four games. In that time he has averaged 3.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game. At this point, it appears as though the Pacers' are comfortable getting the ball out of his hands.

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers
