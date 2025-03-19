Jarace Walker News: Not starting Wednesday

Walker is not starting for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

As expected, Walker will return to his regular bench role since the Pacers will start their regular pairing of Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner in the frontcourt. Walker is averaging just 3.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.1 minutes over 10 games since the All-Star break.