Jarace Walker headshot

Jarace Walker News: Not starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 4:00pm

Walker is not starting for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

As expected, Walker will return to his regular bench role since the Pacers will start their regular pairing of Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner in the frontcourt. Walker is averaging just 3.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.1 minutes over 10 games since the All-Star break.

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
