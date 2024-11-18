Fantasy Basketball
Jarace Walker headshot

Jarace Walker News: Productive off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Walker finished Sunday's 119-110 victory over the Heat with six points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 16 minutes.

Despite a limited workload, Walker was able to produce a solid fantasy line apart from his shooting. He's been much more involved in November for the Pacers, averaging 20.0 minutes through eight contests with 7.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals.

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers
