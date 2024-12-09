Jarace Walker News: Productive off bench

Walker ended with 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one block over 20 minutes during Sunday's 113-109 loss to the Hornets.

This was Walker's third career game with at least 15 points, as he finished two points shy of his career-best mark of 17. Strong fantasy lines have been few and far between, however, as Walker scored a combined eight points in his previous three outings. He's not a viable fantasy option outside of deep formats for the time being.