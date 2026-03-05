Jarace Walker headshot

Jarace Walker News: Puts up 17 in loss Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Walker recorded 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-107 loss to the Clippers.

Walker is undoubtedly going through the most prolific stretch of his brief NBA career, and he's making the most of the expanded role he's having of late. Walker, a former first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has surpassed the 15-point line in three straight games and in five of the Pacers' seven games since the All-Star break. Over that seven-game stretch, Walker is averaging 15.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He needs to improve on his efficiency, however, as he's shooting just 41.8 percent from the floor and 34.1 percent from deep in that stretch.

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jarace Walker See More
