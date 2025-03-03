Jarace Walker News: Recalled from G League

The Pacers recalled Walker from the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Monday.

Walker posted a triple-double in his first appearance with the Mad Ants during Monday's G League win over the Raptors 905, but the Pacers have quickly brought him back to the parent club. The 2023 first-rounder should continue serving as frontcourt depth, but he's playing just 5.4 minutes per game over his last six appearances in the NBA and is unlikely to see consistent run while Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam are healthy,