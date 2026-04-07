Jarace Walker News: Returning versus Minnesota
Walker (back) will play in Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Walker sustained a back contusion during the 114-113 loss to the Clippers on March 27. As a result, he missed Indiana's last four contests. Walker will presumably return to the starting lineup, and with the Pacers down their top offensive producers, he might be busy on the scoring end.
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