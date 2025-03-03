Jarace Walker News: Returns from G League

The Pacers recalled Walker from the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Monday.

Walker made his first appearance of the season in the G League in the Mad Ants' win over Raptors 905 on Monday, but the Pacers have quickly brought him back. The 2023 first-round pick should continue serving as frontcourt depth, but he's averaging just 5.4 minutes per game over his last six appearances in the NBA and is unlikely to see consistent run while Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam are healthy.