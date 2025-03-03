Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jarace Walker headshot

Jarace Walker News: Returns from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 12:01pm

The Pacers recalled Walker from the G League's Indiana Mad Ants on Monday.

Walker made his first appearance of the season in the G League in the Mad Ants' win over Raptors 905 on Monday, but the Pacers have quickly brought him back. The 2023 first-round pick should continue serving as frontcourt depth, but he's averaging just 5.4 minutes per game over his last six appearances in the NBA and is unlikely to see consistent run while Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam are healthy.

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now