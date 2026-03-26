Jarace Walker News: Scores 15 points in loss

Walker ended with 15 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 137-130 loss to the Lakers.

Walker's play this season has been a bright spot in what's otherwise been a lost season for the Pacers. The third-year forward is ending the season on a strong run and has scored in double digits in each of his last eight games, averaging 15.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in that span. Furthermore, Walker is averaging 14.9 points, 7.2 boards and 3.8 assists per game since the All-Star break while starting in each of his 18 appearances and averaging 31.5 minutes per game. Look for Walker to remain in the starting lineup in the final weeks of the regular season amid what has been a career-best season for him.