Jarace Walker News: Scores in double figures

Walker finished Tuesday's 120-112 loss to the Bucks with 11 points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and three steals across 16 minutes.

For the first time in his career, Walker has scored in double figures in four straight games. During that stretch, Walker has averaged 12.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 21.1 minutes. He clearly has upside, but the minutes aren't where his fantasy managers would like for them to be.