Jarace Walker headshot

Jarace Walker News: Showcases quick hands

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Walker provided 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and five steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 130-106 loss to Detroit.

Walker was one of two Pacer bench players to score in double figures, but his largest contribution took place on the defensive end. He accounted for five of his team's nine steals after failing to record a steal in his previous two games entering the day. This was a solid all-around showing for the Houston product, who was averaging 4.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists over his last seven games prior to Friday's outburst.

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers
