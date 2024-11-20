Jarace Walker News: Slides back to bench
Walker won't start Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Lachard Binkley of TheDreamShake.com reports.
Walker is available off the bench for Wednesday's tilt, moving out of the first unit after making his first career start Monday at Toronto. He logged six points, four rebounds two assists and a steal across 25 minutes during the start. Quenton Jackson takes Walker's place in the first unit.
