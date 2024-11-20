Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jarace Walker headshot

Jarace Walker News: Slides back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Walker won't start Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Lachard Binkley of TheDreamShake.com reports.

Walker is available off the bench for Wednesday's tilt, moving out of the first unit after making his first career start Monday at Toronto. He logged six points, four rebounds two assists and a steal across 25 minutes during the start. Quenton Jackson takes Walker's place in the first unit.

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now