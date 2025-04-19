Jarace Walker News: Sliding back to bench
Walker isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's Game 1 against the Bucks.
Walker started in Indiana's final two regular-season games but will head back to the bench due to the team's typical starters returning to action for the playoffs. Walker has averaged 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 16.1 minutes across his previous 10 appearances coming off the bench.
