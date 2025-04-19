Fantasy Basketball
Jarace Walker headshot

Jarace Walker News: Sliding back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Walker isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's Game 1 against the Bucks.

Walker started in Indiana's final two regular-season games but will head back to the bench due to the team's typical starters returning to action for the playoffs. Walker has averaged 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 16.1 minutes across his previous 10 appearances coming off the bench.

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
