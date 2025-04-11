Jarace Walker News: Solid display in 15 minutes

Walker provided 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and three rebounds over 15 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 win over the Cavaliers.

Walker made the most of his cameo off the bench in this win, missing just one of his seven shots from the field and bringing energy on the glass as well. The Pacers will rest most of their starters in the second leg of a back-to-back set Friday against the Magic, so Walker is among the players who could end up having a sizable bump in minutes as a result.