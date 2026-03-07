Jarace Walker News: Solid effort in loss
Walker logged 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 128-117 loss to the Lakers.
Even with Indiana getting some regular starters back recently, Walker continues to play a consistent role and put up solid numbers across the board. Since Jan. 21, Walker has appeared in 18 of Indiana's 19 games (14 starts), averaging 16.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.1 minutes.
