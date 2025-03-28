Jarace Walker News: Solid output off bench Thursday

Walker amassed 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one block across 25 minutes during Thursday's 162-109 victory over the Wizards.

Walker was one of several bench players who made the most of the extended playing time in this 53-point win for the Pacers, and he finished with a solid line in his 25-minute cameo. Don't expect Walker to produce at this rate on a regular basis, though. He's going to see decent minutes as a steady member of the second unit, but he's not likely to produce at a high level in most games. He's averaging only 5.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game since the beginning of March.