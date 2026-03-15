Jarace Walker News: Stuffs stat sheet in loss Sunday

Walker finished with 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block across 30 minutes during Sunday's 134-123 loss to the Bucks.

Walker continued to produce offensively, and the third-year forward has emerged as a reliable presence for the Hawks on both ends of the court this season. He's scored in double digits in all but two of his 13 appearances since the All-Star break, and he's taken advantage of the increased volume he's had of late. Walker has attempted at least 10 shots in all but three of his outings since the break, and although he's shooting under 45 percent from the field, that uptick in volume should boost his fantasy floor in most formats.