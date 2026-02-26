Jarace Walker News: Tallies 16 points in loss

Walker closed with 16 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 133-109 loss to Charlotte.

Walker bounced back from a tough eight-point showing Tuesday against the Sixers. He's reached double figures in the scoring column in 14 of his last 15 games and continues to add solid contributions in steals and blocks.