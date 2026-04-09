Jarace Walker headshot

Jarace Walker News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Walker (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Nets.

Walker is cleared to play Thursday despite battling a sacral contusion. Over his last 10 appearances, the forward has averaged 14.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 28.8 minutes per contest while shooting 43.4 percent from three-point land.

Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers
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