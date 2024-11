Walker (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Bucks, Tony East of SI.com reports.

The 21-year-old forward will suit up with Andrew Nembhard (knee), Aaron Nesmith (ankle) and Ben Sheppard (oblique) ruled out. In his last five appearances (one start), Walker has averaged 6.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals across 21.8 minutes per game.