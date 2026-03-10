Jarace Walker News: Will play Tuesday
Walker (ankle/back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
Walker was initially listed as probable due to a right ankle sprain and mid-back soreness, though he'll shed that tag and suit up Tuesday. Over his last five appearances, the 22-year-old forward has averaged 15.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 29.0 minutes per contest.
