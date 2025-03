Brownridge missed Sunday's G League game against the Maine Celtics with a right ankle injury.

Brownridge's next chance to play comes March 29 against the Raptors 905. Across 29 regular-season appearances, Brownridge holds averages of 8.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 2.1 three-pointers.