Jared Brownridge News: Fills box score in win

Brownridge recorded 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 124-121 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Wednesday.

It was Brownridge's first outing in double-digit scoring figures since the Feb. 8 win over the G League Nets, with his six boards and four dimes also establishing new season highs Wednesday. Over his last 10 contests (six starts), the 30-year-old has averaged 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 30.6 minutes.