Jared Brownridge News: Struggles from outside

Brownridge tallied 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-12 3Pt, three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 115-98 loss to the Osceola Magic.

Brownridge was Delaware's second-leading scorer in Tuesday's loss despite coming off the bench and struggling with his efficiency. Brownridge is shooting just 28.3 percent on 8.1 three-point attempts per contest this season.