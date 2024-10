Butler agreed to a two-way contract with the Wizards on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Butler had been signed to a standard NBA contract when Washington waived him over the weekend, but the Wizards will bring him back to fill one of their three two-way slots ahead of Thursday's season opener versus the Celtics. He appeared in 40 games for the Wizards in 2023-24, averaging 6.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 rebounds across 14.2 minutes per game.