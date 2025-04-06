Jared Butler News: Comes close to double-double

Butler closed Saturday's 114-109 loss to Minnesota with 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal across 32 minutes.

Butler finished just two assists away from recording what would've been his second double-double over his last five outings. Butler has taken advantage of the injuries in Philadelphia to start in 12 of his last 15 appearances, a span in which he's averaging 12.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.