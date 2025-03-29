Jared Butler News: First double-double of season

Butler closed with 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Saturday's 118-95 loss to the Heat.

Butler certainly turned heads with his play, as this was his first double-double of the season and also established a season-high mark in assists for the former Baylor standout. The fourth-year veteran has started in nine of his last 11 appearances, and he should continue to see steady minutes in the backcourt until the end of the regular season now that the 76ers have been officially eliminated from the playoffs. Butler has scored in double digits in six of those 11 outings while dishing out four or more assists in all but one of those games.