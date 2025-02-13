Jared Butler News: Hands out nine assists

Butler racked up eight points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 100-96 loss to Brooklyn.

Butler didn't have a good shooting performance after missing seven of his nine attempts from the floor, but he salvaged his fantasy output by delivering season-high marks in both assists and blocks. Butler started due to the absence of Tyrese Maxey (knee), and he might remain in the starting lineup if Maxey isn't recovered by the time the 76ers play the Celtics on Feb. 20 after the All-Star break.