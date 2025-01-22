Jared Butler News: Inactive for Tuesday's loss

Butler was a healthy inactive for Tuesday's 111-88 loss to the Lakers.

Butler had suited up for each of the team's first 41 games of the season, but since he's a two-way player, he can be active for just nine more games before Washington would have to upgrade him to a standard contract to make him eligible for NBA action. As such, Butler could be in line for more occasional inactive statuses in the weeks to come until the Wizards are able to find room for him on the 15-man roster.