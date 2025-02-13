Fantasy Basketball
Jared Butler headshot

Jared Butler News: Inks standard deal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 3:18pm

The 76ers converted Butler's two-way deal into a standard two-year pact Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Butler will join the club on a standard deal after having been acquired by the Sixers via a trade from Washington last Thursday. The 24-year-old out of Baylor is averaging 10.0 points, 4.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks across 17.3 minutes per game in three outings (one start) with Philadelphia. He has shot 42.3 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three-point range in that three-game span.

