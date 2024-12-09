Jared Butler News: Makes most of minutes

Butler notched 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and seven assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 140-112 loss to the Grizzlies.

The Wizards are dealing with several key injuries, opening the door for Butler to get some reps. He's played well in two straight showings, averaging 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 three-pointers. If the Wizards are shorthanded when they return to action Friday against Cleveland, Butler will be on the streaming radar.