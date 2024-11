Butler amassed seven points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three assists in eight minutes during Monday's 125-112 loss to Golden State.

Butler has averaged 5.6 points and 2.4 assists in 9.0 minutes per game over five appearances this season. As long as Kyle Kuzma (groin) and Malcolm Brogdon (thumb) remain sidelined, Butler should continue to play a minor reserve role.