Jared Butler News: Notches 17 points

Butler ended with 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Sunday's 110-98 loss to New Orleans.

Jordan Poole missed this game with a hip injury and is day-to-day, while Malcolm Brogdon left the game early with foot pain. Butler made the most of his newfound minutes, reaching double figures for the fourth time this season. He'll be on the streaming radar Tuesday against the Rockets if the Wizards are shorthanded.