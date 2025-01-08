Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jared Butler headshot

Jared Butler News: Plays well once again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Butler closed Tuesday's 135-112 loss to the Rockets with 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes.

This performances comes on the heels of a 17-point effort Sunday against the Pelicans. The Wizards are dealing with injuries to both Jordan Poole (hip) and Malcolm Brogdon (foot) right now, opening the door for Butler to be a serviceable streaming option in the short term, if not longer.

Jared Butler
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now