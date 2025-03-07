Jared Butler News: Records five points

Butler closed Thursday's 123-105 loss to the Celtics with five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes.

The 76ers were once again shorthanded Thursday, but Butler wasn't very involved in this loss. If the 76ers switch their focus towards player development in the final weeks of the season, Butler will be a potential name to monitor in fantasy formats because he's a player that has shown plenty of flashes this season when the minutes are there.