Jared Butler News: Scores 15 points off bench Tuesday

Butler finished Tuesday's 106-103 loss to the Raptors with 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, four rebounds and one steal over 16 minutes.

Butler made the most of his limited playing time Tuesday, finishing as the 76ers' second-leading scorer behind Joel Embiid (27). It was Butler's second game playing for Philadelphia since being traded by Washington at the trade deadline, and performances like Tuesday's will go a long way in carving a consistent role for himself off the bench.