Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jared Butler headshot

Jared Butler News: Scores 17 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Butler notched 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block across 33 minutes during Friday's 112-100 loss to Indiana.

Butler has started in each of the last three games for the Sixers, but his solid contributions haven't been limited to that stretch. Making the most of his newfound role in a depleted roster, Butler has scored in double digits in four of his last six outings in March. He's averaging 11.3 points per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor over that stretch, and fantasy managers who need a scoring boost for the playoffs in deep formats might give the former Baylor standout an extended look, particularly if he stays in a starting role.

Jared Butler
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now