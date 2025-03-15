Jared Butler News: Scores 17 points in loss

Butler notched 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block across 33 minutes during Friday's 112-100 loss to Indiana.

Butler has started in each of the last three games for the Sixers, but his solid contributions haven't been limited to that stretch. Making the most of his newfound role in a depleted roster, Butler has scored in double digits in four of his last six outings in March. He's averaging 11.3 points per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor over that stretch, and fantasy managers who need a scoring boost for the playoffs in deep formats might give the former Baylor standout an extended look, particularly if he stays in a starting role.