Jared Butler News: Scores 26 points in G League

Butler racked up 26 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes Tuesday in the G League Capital City Go-Go's 139-136 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Butler and Jaylen Nowell combined for 69 points during Tuesday's win over Salt Lake City. The dynamic duo for Capital City shot over 57 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc, helping secure the win in this offensive showcase for both teams. Butler is averaging 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game during his time in the G League this season.