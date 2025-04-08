Jared Butler News: Season-high four steals
Butler logged eight points (3-6 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and four steals over 25 minutes during Monday's 117-105 loss to the Heat.
Butler didn't make much of an impact offensively in Monday's loss against Miami but was a force defensively, recording a season-high four steals. In 57 games for Philadelphia this season, the 23-year-old guard is averaging 8.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 45 percent from the field.
