Jared Butler News: Solid showing in OT loss

Butler registered 21 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 144-137 overtime loss to the Rockets.

Butler has been a bit inconsistent in his numbers over the last few games, although the fact that he's been starting regularly of late should boost his floor, at least until -- and if -- Tyrese Maxey (back) returns to the hardwood. Butler has scored in double digits in three of his last five starts, averaging 13.2 points, 6.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game in that stretch.