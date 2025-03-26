Jared Butler News: Sparks offense in return to bench

Butler supplied 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 119-114 loss to the Wizards.

Butler returned to the 76ers bench Wednesday with Jeff Dowtin getting the starting nod, still providing Philadelphia with a spark on the second unit while leading all bench players in scoring, threes made and assists. Butler set a new season high in threes made while recording his 15th outing of the year with a double-digit scoring total.