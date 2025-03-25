Jared Butler News: Ties for team scoring lead Monday

Butler racked up 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Monday's 112-99 loss to the Pelicans.

The fourth-year guard tied Justin Edwards for the scoring lead on the shorthanded Sixers. Butler has taken on a significant role in the backcourt in March, playing at least 22 minutes in 10 straight games (eight starts) and averaging 12.0 points, 5.4 assists, 2.2 boards, 1.7 threes and 1.3 steals during that stretch.