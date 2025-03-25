Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jared Butler headshot

Jared Butler News: Ties for team scoring lead Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 8:10am

Butler racked up 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Monday's 112-99 loss to the Pelicans.

The fourth-year guard tied Justin Edwards for the scoring lead on the shorthanded Sixers. Butler has taken on a significant role in the backcourt in March, playing at least 22 minutes in 10 straight games (eight starts) and averaging 12.0 points, 5.4 assists, 2.2 boards, 1.7 threes and 1.3 steals during that stretch.

Jared Butler
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now