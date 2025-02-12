Jared Butler News: Will start vs. Brooklyn

Butler will be in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Nets, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Butler will join fellow 76ers newcomer Quentin Grimes in the starting lineup Wednesday in Brooklyn. With Tyrese Maxey (knee) ruled out for the matchup against the Nets, the 23-year-old guard, who was recently traded to the team, will get a chance to show Philadelphia what he can do when thrust into a larger role. This will be the first start of the 2024-25 campaign for the Baylor product.