Jared McCain Injury: Heads to locker room

McCain suffered a hard fall and was taken off Friday's game against the Pacers and straight into the locker room to be checked out due to a possible concussion, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

McCain suffered a hard fall to the court that included a smack of his head to the floor, and while he tried to shoot his free throws, the 76ers elected to remove him from the game right away. If he clears the concussion protocol while in the locker room, McCain would be eligible to return, and he returned to the bench shortly after exiting the contest. His status for the rest of the game is questionable.