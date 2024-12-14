Jared McCain Injury: Suffers miniscus tear

The 76ers announced Saturday that following Friday's game versus the Pacers, an MRI revealed a lateral meniscus tear in McCain's left knee. The rookie guard will undergo surgery and is out indefinitely, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports.

McCain's meniscus is a major blow to Philadelphia, as the team's laundry list of injuries has resulted in a 7-16 record. McCain had been the Rookie of the Year frontrunner, as he was averaging 15.3 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 25.7 minutes on 46.0/38.3/87.5 shooting splits across his first 23 appearances. While the 20-year-old guard hasn't been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign yet, he is set to miss a significant period. Reggie Jackson and Kyle Lowry (back) are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence.