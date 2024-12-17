Fantasy Basketball
Jared McCain headshot

Jared McCain Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

The 76ers announced Tuesday that McCain underwent successful surgery to repair a lateral meniscus tear and remains out indefinitely, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

McCain suffered his left meniscus tear against Indiana and is set for extended absence. While Philadelphia has yet to rule the rookie guard out for the rest of the season, Eric Gordon will likely continue to receive increased playing time.

Jared McCain
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
