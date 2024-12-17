Jared McCain Injury: Undergoes successful surgery
The 76ers announced Tuesday that McCain underwent successful surgery to repair a lateral meniscus tear and remains out indefinitely, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
McCain suffered his left meniscus tear against Indiana and is set for extended absence. While Philadelphia has yet to rule the rookie guard out for the rest of the season, Eric Gordon will likely continue to receive increased playing time.
