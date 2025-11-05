McCain's season debut was delayed until Tuesday while he completed his recovery from September right thumb surgery, but his absence for the second leg of a back-to-back set will be the result of maintenance for his left knee, which he had surgically repaired this past December. In his debut outing during Tuesday's 113-111 loss to the Bulls, McCain was limited to 15 minutes and finished with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists and one rebound. The second-year guard could see his playing time pick up a bit once his knee and thumb surgeries are further in the rear-view mirror, but the eventual return of Paul George (knee) could prevent him from holding down a consistent 20-plus-minute role once Philadelphia is at full strength.