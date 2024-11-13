Jared McCain News: Big night off bench

McCain posted 23 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 111-99 loss to the Knicks.

The 16th overall pick in the 2024 Draft topped 20 points for the second straight games while draining at least three three-pointers for the third straight contest. McCain has quickly earned a significant role on the Sixers' second unit, and through six games in November he's averaging 15.8 points, 2.3 threes, 2.2 boards and 1.7 assists in 20.7 minutes a contest.