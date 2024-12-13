Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jared McCain headshot

Jared McCain News: Checks back into game Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 5:53pm

McCain (concussion) cleared the concussion protocol and checked back into Friday's game against the Pacers, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

McCain suffered a hard fall and smacked his head on the floor in the process. While it was believed he wouldn't be allowed to return to the game due to the concussion protocol, he seems to have passed the tests, meaning he can return.

Jared McCain
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now