Jared McCain News: Checks back into game Friday
McCain (concussion) cleared the concussion protocol and checked back into Friday's game against the Pacers, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.
McCain suffered a hard fall and smacked his head on the floor in the process. While it was believed he wouldn't be allowed to return to the game due to the concussion protocol, he seems to have passed the tests, meaning he can return.
